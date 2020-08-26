First and foremost: Oily skin is not a problem in and of itself. Everyone needs some oil to protect the outer layer of skin from losing too much water, and your sebum consists of fatty acids, ceramides, sugars, wax esters, and other chemical compounds that provide antioxidants to the skin. It's that overproduction of sebum that can be an issue, clogging pores and ultimately causing acne.

And when there is a noticeable imbalance, like excessively oily skin, it usually means that there is imbalance internally. That's where diet comes in: While foods may not be able to treat acne, per se, they can definitely exacerbate or calm the conflict on the skin.