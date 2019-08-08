Meet Your New Favorite Protein-Packed Breakfast Bowls

Hemp has officially gone mainstream, and one of our favorite ways to reap this super-plant’s benefits really gets at the heart of it (sorry, not sorry).

Hemp hearts, or shelled hemp seeds, can be used the same way you would chia or flax seeds for delicious taste and dense nutritional power (think: blending them in smoothies or sneaking them in baked goods). But going head-to-head with flax or chia, hemp hearts win the plant-protein game.

They’re packed with 10g of plant protein, 12g of omegas 3 and 6, and only 1g of carbs per serving, as well as a healthy dose of fiber, magnesium, and iron. That makes hemp hearts an ideal recipe addition for anyone looking for a gluten free, vegan, paleo, or keto-friendly way to boost their favorite dishes.

Ready to eat right out of the bag, hemp hearts have a slightly nutty taste, similar to sunflower seeds or pine nuts. Our go-to hemp hearts come from Manitoba Harvest—they’ve been the leading brand in quality hemp foods for over twenty years. And as a B Corporation, they’ve committed to carbon neutral business practices, so their hemp products—which are all are certified GMO free—are grown, packaged, and shipped with our planet’s health in mind, too.

We make sure to always have some Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts on hand for adding to everything from salads to smoothies! In our latest Food With Benefits video, we show you three delicious ways to start the day off with these amazing super seeds. Check out these three assemble-and-go breakfast bowls that will hit every craving and keep you satisfied all day long.