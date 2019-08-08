mindbodygreen

Meet Your New Favorite Protein-Packed Breakfast Bowls

Image by Hannah Schwob / Contributor

August 8, 2019
Here at mbg, we're all about Food With Benefits—whether those benefits save you money or time or help heal your body. In our video series, we'll show you how to make delectable recipes, each with a unique benefit. Whether it's a dinner for four for under $10 or a dessert designed to restore your balance, these meals, snacks, and desserts will inspire you and make your mouth water! Up today: 3 Hemp Heart Breakfast Bowls That Go Big On Plant Protein !

Hemp has officially gone mainstream, and one of our favorite ways to reap this super-plant’s benefits really gets at the heart of it (sorry, not sorry).

Hemp hearts, or shelled hemp seeds, can be used the same way you would chia or flax seeds for delicious taste and dense nutritional power (think: blending them in smoothies or sneaking them in baked goods). But going head-to-head with flax or chia, hemp hearts win the plant-protein game.

They’re packed with 10g of plant protein, 12g of omegas 3 and 6, and only 1g of carbs per serving, as well as a healthy dose of fiber, magnesium, and iron. That makes hemp hearts an ideal recipe addition for anyone looking for a gluten free, vegan, paleo, or keto-friendly way to boost their favorite dishes.

Ready to eat right out of the bag, hemp hearts have a slightly nutty taste, similar to sunflower seeds or pine nuts. Our go-to hemp hearts come from Manitoba Harvest—they’ve been the leading brand in quality hemp foods for over twenty years. And as a B Corporation, they’ve committed to carbon neutral business practices, so their hemp products—which are all are certified GMO free—are grown, packaged, and shipped with our planet’s health in mind, too.

We make sure to always have some Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts on hand for adding to everything from salads to smoothies! In our latest Food With Benefits video, we show you three delicious ways to start the day off with these amazing super seeds. Check out these three assemble-and-go breakfast bowls that will hit every craving and keep you satisfied all day long.

Stone Fruit Bowl

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup non-dairy yogurt of choice (we used almond milk yogurt)
  • Zest of one Meyer lemon
  • 1 T Meyer lemon juice
  • 1 small peach
  • 1 small plum
  • 3 T Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts (or to taste)

Method:

In a bowl, whisk non-dairy yogurt, lemon juice, and lemon zest together. Half the peach and plum, and remove the pits. Slice and arrange them, alternating peaches and plums, in a separate bowl. Drizzle yogurt-lemon sauce on top of the fruit, then sprinkle with hemp hearts.

Deconstructed Omelet Bowl

Ingredients:

Method:

Arrange the tomato, avocado and egg in a bowl. Sprinkle on dill and sea salt to taste. Top with hemp hearts.

Honey Fig Grain Bowl

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup cooked grain of choice (we love barley and farro for their chewy bite. Use quinoa or millet if you want to avoid gluten.)
  • ¼ cup of non-dairy yogurt of choice (we used coconut yogurt)
  • 1 t honey
  • 1 T chopped mint
  • 2 small figs, halved and sliced
  • 3 T Manitoba Harvest Organic Hemp Hearts (or to taste)

Method:

In a small bowl, add your cooked grain, yogurt, honey, and mint. Mix to combine. Arrange the figs on top, and sprinkle hemp hearts over everything. Enjoy!

