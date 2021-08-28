I'm An Olympian & I Struggled With Mental Health For Years Before Getting Help

After trying my hand at several sports in high school, I officially became hooked on cross-country skiing. Over time, winning was no longer enough: I needed to win by a minute and beat most of the boys.

I was so dedicated that I ultimately chose to defer my college enrollment and pursue skiing as a career. This decision changed everything for me. The sport went from fun-yet-competitive to something I was staking my whole future on. I began questioning whether I "looked the part." Was my success as an endurance athlete dependent upon having an incredibly small, lean body?

A few weeks after graduating high school, I started engaging in symptoms and behaviors of bulimia. What started out as wanting to look a certain way for my sport, in hindsight, was clearly a coping mechanism for stress, pressure, nerves, and any other feeling I wanted to numb.

The bulimia seduced me into thinking it would help me manage those feelings. Over time, however, it convinced me I was nothing without it, that I had no willpower on my own, and that I would never be successful. Deeply entwined in this abusive relationship with my eating disorder, I lost sight of who I was as a kid—back when it was OK to feel all of my big, scary emotions and when I didn't care what my body looked like.