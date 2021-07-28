A Psychologist Shares 3 Crucial Mental Health Lessons To Learn From Simone Biles

Simone Biles reminds us mental fitness is vital. Her decision to withdraw from a recent event in the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health was surprising to everyone—and very likely, even the gymnastics superstar herself. As a clinical psychologist, I recognize that this unexpected event spotlights that it can be brave to actually step away, even at moments of high reward. It also highlights the importance of self-care and boundaries—perhaps especially for those who aim high.

I work with countless people who are driven, intelligent, and often struggling with perfectionism. Through my experience, I’ve found it’s essential to identify when tolerating some discomfort can support growth, versus when it’s healthier to take a break. This is important whether we’re pushing ourselves physically or mentally.

In fact, many of the best strategies for honing this type of self-awareness can actually apply to physical or mental challenges.