Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Shares One Of The Secrets To Her Success

"Simone embodies everything Athleta stands for, from inspiring women and girls to have the confidence to pursue their passions to leaning on the strength of her community," says Athleta chief brand officer Kyle Andrew. "For our first campaign, it was important for us to bring these shared values to life and show how we are reimagining what it means to sponsor an athlete—for us that means fully supporting Simone and showing that there's more to her than gold medals."

The new campaign is titled "Power of She, Power of We," and it really focuses on the individuals that helped shaped who Biles is today. (Following a year when we were reminded just how important social connection and community really is, this feels particularly poignant.) As part of the launch, Athleta spoke with a number of important people in her network, to get some deeper insight into the athlete's journey.

Her mom, Nellie Biles, shares how she always encouraged her daughter to believe in herself and seek help from her community whenever necessary. That level of guidance certainly influenced her ambition: Biles' mom shares with mbg, "When she was younger she journaled and wrote her goals for the rest of the year (long term and short term)."

Another influence in her life, coach Cecile Landi, reflects on how proud she is of the gymnast—not just for her talent but also her character. "She has grown to become an amazing young independent lady who still relies on her people," Landi says. "She isn't afraid of speaking up, telling her truth and sticking to it to make changes for the better for women all around the world! She is a true role model and inspiration. She is using her power for greater things."

You can find more words from Biles' loved ones on the campaign landing page, along with some of her top Athleta picks.