The gastrointestinal system is one of the more impactful systems we have. Also known as the digestive tract, the GI system affects nearly everything and interacts with many different facets of our health.

The gut is the portal through which we treat many diseases.

Think of the medicines or supplements you take. Most are taken orally, which means your gastrointestinal system is involved. If your system is weak, or not functioning properly, it can’t help but affect everything else. Changes made to your digestive tract impact the rest of your body.

It’s through this lens that we want to start our journey toward understanding our bodies and what we can do to improve our health, quality of life, and longevity. Using the gut as the starting point, we can also develop a better understanding of the “new” systems: the microbiomes. So, let’s start with gaining a clearer picture of our digestive tract.