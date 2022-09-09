Is It Possible To Remove Black Mold Yourself? A Remediation Expert Explains

Colonies of mold can come in a variety of colors, shapes, and textures. When it comes to black mold, specifically, it’s often dark in color (black, green, or brown) and will appear either fuzzy or slimy depending on the specific species. This growth could pop up in areas such as the toilet tank, grout, windowsills, or underneath sinks.

The first step is to determine if the problem can be handled by you or if professionals need to be called in. A good rule of thumb is to never try to remediate areas that are larger than 10 sq ft. by yourself.

The tricky aspect is that some mold issues can often be hidden behind or underneath surfaces. A good tip is to pay attention to any odors as well. Mold growth often creates a damp, musty, earthy smell due to the release of gases called microbial volatile organic compounds (MVOC). If this is present or you find visible water damage, there could be concealed mold present.

Once you find mold, before you even think about removal, you need to make sure the issue that led to the mold growth in the first place is resolved and that any porous structural materials are replaced, such as drywall. The roots of a mold colony can grow deep within a surface, so it’s best to remove the material and start fresh. If someone isn’t confident they can achieve this, it’s best to go ahead and call in the professionals.