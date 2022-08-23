4 Signs Of Black Mold You Should Never Ignore, From A Remediation Expert

While indoor mold growth, in general, isn’t a commonly discussed topic in society, "toxic black mold" has made waves in the news over the years. Unfortunately, this has led to a long list of misconceptions, like that all black mold is toxic and that it’s the only type of mold to worry about at home.

It’s important to understand what “black mold” actually is, why it's harmful, and how to identify it at home before it becomes a problem.