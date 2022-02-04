The Top 5 Things You Can Do To Avoid Mold At Home This Year

Homes nowadays are also built with energy efficiency in mind, meaning that there’s little airflow between the outside and inside environments. Saving on energy costs and emissions is a good thing, but it can keep tiny moldy particles trapped inside your home.

Deep cleaning regularly helps remove any spores and toxins that manage to make their way inside, improving your air quality and decreasing the likelihood that a spore will stumble on a nice little place to start growing.

Cleaning also helps remove dust and other particles that mold loves to eat. Removing as many food sources as possible can decrease the ability of mold species to grow, which is a plus-plus for your indoor space. Not to mention, since you can see dust, it’s a good indicator of where all of those moldy particles collect. Since mold settles right where your dust does, removing dust will also remove any tiny particles that have gathered on it.