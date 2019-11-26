A Shortcut That'll Make Cleaning Your Home Less Time-Consuming

I have a theory that the law of diminishing returns totally applies to home cleaning. At first wipe-down, everything feels great: You're proud of yourself for taking the time for chores, things are smelling fresh, the sun is shining...and then, before you know it, two hours have passed, your hands are dry, and you're ready to quit but haven't even set foot inside the kitchen yet.

No matter the size of your space, deep cleaning is a commitment that almost always takes more time and energy than you think it will. So when I had the chance to speak with Angela Bell and Georgia Dixon, two people who literally talk about cleaning for a living, I knew I had to get their take on how to make the process less time-consuming.

Bell and Dixon work for natural cleaning marketplace Grove Collaborative as Grove Guides. Basically, it's their job to talk Grove customers (half of whom are brand-new to the green cleaning space) about the products that will work best for their lifestyles and how to use them. In addition to wondering about whether natural cleaners actually work and how to find them at reasonable prices, it turns out a lot of people, like me, are curious about timesaving cleaning tips.

The guides told me that while there's no magic formula for a spotless home (curses!), splitting up your cleaning routine could make it feel like it's going faster.