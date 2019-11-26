mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home
|
Fact Checked

A Shortcut That'll Make Cleaning Your Home Less Time-Consuming

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
A Shortcut That Will Make Cleaning Your Home Less Time Consuming

Image by mbg Creative / Various iStock

November 26, 2019

I have a theory that the law of diminishing returns totally applies to home cleaning. At first wipe-down, everything feels great: You're proud of yourself for taking the time for chores, things are smelling fresh, the sun is shining...and then, before you know it, two hours have passed, your hands are dry, and you're ready to quit but haven't even set foot inside the kitchen yet.

No matter the size of your space, deep cleaning is a commitment that almost always takes more time and energy than you think it will. So when I had the chance to speak with Angela Bell and Georgia Dixon, two people who literally talk about cleaning for a living, I knew I had to get their take on how to make the process less time-consuming.

Bell and Dixon work for natural cleaning marketplace Grove Collaborative as Grove Guides. Basically, it's their job to talk Grove customers (half of whom are brand-new to the green cleaning space) about the products that will work best for their lifestyles and how to use them. In addition to wondering about whether natural cleaners actually work and how to find them at reasonable prices, it turns out a lot of people, like me, are curious about timesaving cleaning tips.

The guides told me that while there's no magic formula for a spotless home (curses!), splitting up your cleaning routine could make it feel like it's going faster.

Here's the gist: Instead of doing your cleaning all at once, dedicate at least one night a week to a quicker cleanse.

"My personal trick is to definitely do a deep-clean periodically but do smaller, quick cleans in between to keep the house looking and feeling good," Dixon, a longtime eco-cleaner, explained. That way, dirt and grime are less likely to accumulate into a genuine mess, and you'll subconsciously train yourself into seeing cleaning as a regular ol' habit, not a dreaded chore.

For Bell, who has been cleaning-obsessed since high school (she'd bus an hour out of her way to get to the nearest natural food store for DIY cleaner supplies—now that's dedication), Wednesday evening is a great one for a home touch-up ritual. "It makes weekend cleaning less time-consuming... That way, you don't have to spend as much time cleaning on the weekends, and instead you can do things you love."

Here are the areas that Bell and Dixon always include in their in-between cleans. They use one all-purpose cleaner for the whole shebang to keep thing easy:

Article continues below

In the kitchen:

  • Vacuum the floor (or do a quick mop).
  • Wipe down countertops.
  • Wipe down sinks.
  • Transfer dishes to the dishwasher if you have one.

In the living area:

  • Wipe down windowsills.
  • Vacuum the floor.
Article continues below

In the bedroom:

  • Wipe down windowsills.
  • Clean your sheets (during cold and flu season, this is extra important to stay on top of).

In the bathroom:

  • Vacuum the floor.
  • Wipe down countertops.
  • Wipe down toilets.
  • Wipe down sinks.
  • Wipe down the ceilings and walls (since excess moisture tends to collect there).

Give it a try this week, and pat yourself on the back this weekend.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-shouldnt-do-all-of-your-home-cleaning-at-once-and-what-to-do-instead

Your article and new folder have been saved!