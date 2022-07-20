See, steam from the shower can easily become trapped behind wallpaper, creating a dark and moist environment for mold to grow. Plus, it can be hard to detect because of the paper covering it. While you might love the design of your adorned walls, the mold festering behind it isn't so pretty. Not to mention, it can take a while before you notice anything has gone awry, since the paper shields mold growth from view.

If you already have wallpaper in your bathroom, not to worry; Shippy simply suggests being extra vigilant about reducing excess moisture in the area. “Definitely put moisture detectors in, so that you know if there’s been a slow leak in a cabinet,” she suggests. In terms of product recommendations, she prefers the Govee WiFi Water Sensors, which you can monitor from your phone while you're away.