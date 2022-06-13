 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
3 Common Mistakes That Can Lead To Mold In Your Home, From A Functional MD

3 Common Mistakes That Can Lead To Mold In Your Home, From A Functional MD

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
These Sneaky (& Common) Mistakes Can Lead To Mold In Your Home

Image by Ann Shippy / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 13, 2022 — 9:02 AM

Here’s the thing about mold: It can sneak up in unexpected places, and even small exposures can become problematic over time. “A little bit of serious mold can make some people sick very quickly,” says functional medicine doctor and mold toxicity expert Ann Shippy, M.D., on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast

Shippy knows firsthand just how scary a toxic mold exposure can be. She personally dealt with chaetomium mold (a highly dangerous species) in her home and experienced some rather debilitating symptoms. “I started getting more and more tired…My hair was falling out all over the place, and I had so much generalized pain in my body that it was hard for my kids to even hug me. Then the scariest thing was that I started to lose the strength in my right arm; even [when I would] hold a glass to drink, sometimes it would slip out of my hand,” she shares. 

Since her recovery, Shippy has made it her mission to spread awareness and educate others about how mold can impact your health and the sinister ways it can creep up in your home. Below, she shares the most seemingly harmless mistakes that can lead to mold growth. 

1. Wallpaper in the bathroom. 

“Do not put wallpaper in the bathroom,” says Shippy. “That's just a place to collect humidity and cause problems there.”

Health Coach Certification

A best-in-class, board certified curriculum grounded in a holistic approach to healing

woman sitting at laptop with mbg health coaching logo above

Considering how steamy your bathroom gets with every shower, it can be easy for moisture to become trapped behind the adorned walls—over time, this can lead to mold, as mold thrives in a moist and dark environment. And because of the pretty paper shielding it from view, it can take a while before you notice anything has gone awry. 

If you already have wallpaper in your bathroom, you’ll just want to be extra vigilant. “Definitely put moisture detectors in,” Shippy says, so that you become alert to any slow leaks. She recommends these Govee WiFi Water Sensors on her website, which you can ​monitor on your phone while you’re away from home. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Limestone in the shower. 

“One mistake a lot of people make is they put a porous material in their shower, like limestone,” Shippy says. Again, your bathroom can get pretty steamy, and that moisture can easily absorb into the soft stone’s pores and lead to mold. Not to mention, your shower materials are directly exposed to the spray, which can make this process happen faster. “Use the actual tiles, rather than things like limestone,” she adds. 

If you already have limestone installed in your shower, don’t sound the alarm just yet: You just have to commit to diligent upkeep. “It's got to be resealed annually,” says Shippy, which provides a protective coating to keep water from penetrating the stone. “There are some low-toxicity sealants as well,” she adds, if you’re worried about volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or odor. 

3. Front-loading washers.  

“The other thing that's really notorious for molding are front-loading washers,” says Shippy (aka, washers that have a door on the front of the machine, as opposed to top-loading washers, which have a door on top). “I will never, ever have one again.” 

See, front-loading washers typically have a rubber gasket around the door, in order to create an air-tight seal during the rinse cycle. However, that also means any lingering moisture post-wash becomes trapped inside with no air circulation—and that moist, humid environment is perfect for mold, particularly around that rubber door seal.

That’s why Shippy prefers top-loading washers, which don’t have that rubber ring. Still, she makes sure to keep the soap holder and the washer door open after every wash, just to make sure all the lingering water can evaporate. “If you've got a front loader, you've got to really make sure each time you do a load that you leave the door open, that you leave the soap dispenser open, and that you wipe out that inner space that has the gasket in it,” she explains. “I would even think about getting a new washer if it's pretty musty, because it may be past the point of being able to actually [get] clean.” 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

As a general rule, mold thrives in humid, moist surroundings, so it’s important to think about the places in your home that foster this kind of environment. Make sure you aren’t unconsciously promoting mold growth in your home, and if you think you might be dealing with toxic mold, please get in touch with a professional. According to Shippy, you can only start your healing journey once you remove yourself from the mold exposure. 

Enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music!
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Expert-Backed, Poop-Promoting Tips We Can't Stop Thinking About

Merrell Readman
3 Expert-Backed, Poop-Promoting Tips We Can't Stop Thinking About
Integrative Health

This Bittersweet Berry Can Help Enhance Memory Later In Life, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain
This Bittersweet Berry Can Help Enhance Memory Later In Life, Study Says
Spirituality

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know For The Year's Only Sagittarius Full Moon

Sarah Regan
What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know For The Year's Only Sagittarius Full Moon
Recipes

This Lemon Lentil Salad Is Soothing To The Gut & Bursting With Nutrients

Merrell Readman
This Lemon Lentil Salad Is Soothing To The Gut & Bursting With Nutrients
Spirituality

The Special Reason That June Has Not One—But Three—Birthstones

Sarah Regan
The Special Reason That June Has Not One—But Three—Birthstones
Beauty

I Thought I Had Premature Wrinkles — Here's What Finally Helped

Jamie Schneider
I Thought I Had Premature Wrinkles — Here's What Finally Helped
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Week's Rare Supermoon Explained: Here's What It's Asking Us To Do

Sarah Regan
This Week's Rare Supermoon Explained: Here's What It's Asking Us To Do
Routines

10 Travel-Friendly Resistance Band Exercises To Fire Up Your Full Body

Merrell Readman
10 Travel-Friendly Resistance Band Exercises To Fire Up Your Full Body
Beauty

On Your Feet All Day? Studies Show This Supplement Can Support Your Joints*

Hannah Frye
On Your Feet All Day? Studies Show This Supplement Can Support Your Joints*
Spirituality

Do You Always Have Vivid Dreams? 4 Reasons Why & What It Means

Sarah Regan
Do You Always Have Vivid Dreams? 4 Reasons Why & What It Means
Love

Want A Long-Lasting Relationship? Aim For This Magic 5:1 Ratio, Experts Say

Kelly Gonsalves
Want A Long-Lasting Relationship? Aim For This Magic 5:1 Ratio, Experts Say
Beauty

This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands + How To Get It

Hannah Frye
This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands + How To Get It
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/common-mistakes-that-can-lead-to-mold-in-your-home

Your article and new folder have been saved!