Here’s the thing about mold: It can sneak up in unexpected places, and even small exposures can become problematic over time. “A little bit of serious mold can make some people sick very quickly,” says functional medicine doctor and mold toxicity expert Ann Shippy, M.D., on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Shippy knows firsthand just how scary a toxic mold exposure can be. She personally dealt with chaetomium mold (a highly dangerous species) in her home and experienced some rather debilitating symptoms. “I started getting more and more tired…My hair was falling out all over the place, and I had so much generalized pain in my body that it was hard for my kids to even hug me. Then the scariest thing was that I started to lose the strength in my right arm; even [when I would] hold a glass to drink, sometimes it would slip out of my hand,” she shares.

Since her recovery, Shippy has made it her mission to spread awareness and educate others about how mold can impact your health and the sinister ways it can creep up in your home. Below, she shares the most seemingly harmless mistakes that can lead to mold growth.