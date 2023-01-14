Branch Basics' star product is a multipurpose concentrate formulated to be safe for even the most sensitive of users.

Their Oxygen Boost takes it up a notch to fight tougher stains sans bleach, ammonia, fragrances, or dyes. Sprinkle it on top of dirt buildup or mold, let sit for one to five minutes, then wipe clean with a scrub brush. The Branch Basics team recommends finishing by spraying hydrogen peroxide on the area and letting it dry.

Branch Basics Oxygen Boost, 2 lbs. ($10)