How To Clean Your Home Without Compromising Your Air Quality
Everyone strives to have a clean home. Sure, sometimes life gets hectic, and we get behind on our chore list. But overall, we all want a tidy, not-smelly, fresh-feeling space. Have you ever paused to consider what’s in the products you’re using to achieve that clean feel, though?
It’s easy to grab that bottle of bleach or air freshener without considering if they’re having long-term effects on your health. Spoiler alert, the effects are not very good. Sure, they leave your home smelling “clean” and looking spotless, but at what cost?
Choosing the right cleaning products is essential to creating a spotless home and a healthy one that promotes well-being. Here’s an exploration of elements to look for in cleaning products that will support your home and your health.
The real goal of cleaning
When you think of why it's important to clean your home, chances are that the first few thoughts involve making the space look nice and eliminating things like germs and bacteria. Those are all important factors! However, there’s a neglected element here that we need to consider: cleaning improves our indoor air quality. Or, at least, it should!
When we clean, we eliminate small particles like dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, dust mite feces, and anything else lying around on surfaces throughout the home. This is incredibly important because when those surfaces are disturbed by a gust of air or walking over them, all those particles will become airborne and enter your body through inhalation.
The less clean a surface is, the more particles will be present, and the more exposure you will face with every breath you take. Cleaning should keep these levels low so that your indoor air quality and home support your well-being. It also helps reduce exposure to nasties like viruses and bacteria—a double bonus.
That being said, if the cleaning products you’re using add contaminants to your air while cleaning, that’s not exactly the air quality improvement you’re looking for. In fact, it negates the benefits.
Avoid products that do not support healthy indoor air
Nowadays, more cleaning product options are available than ever, but most of them are packed full of chemicals that are harmful to our health. Here’s a quick look at just a few of the health hazards common cleaning products can contain:
Air fresheners
These scent-filled products don’t just add a nice smell to your home–they also add a cocktail of chemicals. Many contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs)1 including formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, benzene, and toluene.
Exposure to these contaminants can have a range of harmful effects including headaches, nausea, asthma attacks, and respiratory distress. They’ve also been linked to issues with neurological, endocrine, and cardiovascular systems as well as cancer.
Bleach
Many variations of this common cleaning product contain sodium hypochlorite and other chlorine-based compounds, which release harmful fumes2 when used in a home. These fumes negatively impact indoor air quality and can irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory system, leading to symptoms like coughing, headaches, and watery eyes.
Oven cleaners
These products can be unhealthy for a variety of reasons. Many oven cleaners contain corrosive materials like sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide. Inhaling these chemicals can lead to swelling of the larynx, an accumulation of fluid in the lungs, eye irritation, inflammation of the lungs, and coughing.
Swallowing these chemicals is especially harmful, so they are a no-go in homes with children.
Dish soaps & detergents
Laundry supplies
Many laundry detergents, fabric softeners, and dryer sheets contain harmful chemicals that can compromise your indoor air quality. Synthetic fragrances4, for example, release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) when these products are used.
One study found that many laundry and household cleaning products may significantly increase the risk of serious health issues—including fertility problems, asthma, heart and lung disease, ADHD, autism, diabetes, obesity, and cancer.
These are just a few examples, but they showcase the hidden dangers these types of chemical-laden products create in the home. As an added negative, they’re also harmful to the natural world when they enter water systems and landfills.
Pro tip:
A clean home should have no smell…
I know, it goes against everything we’ve been taught over the years. Typically, we associate bleach or synthetic lemon fragrance with cleanliness, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Not only are these products not always best for cleaning surfaces, but that smell is an indoor air quality no-no. Synthetic odors mean there are particles and gases within the air you’re breathing that are then making their way into your lungs. To reduce exposure to these harmful substances, avoid cleaning products with “fragrance” in the ingredient list.
A truly clean and healthy home should have absolutely zero smell.
What type of cleaning products reach for at the store
The best cleaning products for our homes are those that harness the power of botanical ingredients to deal with contaminants.
Instead of harmful components, botanical products use ingredients like essential oils to effectively clean and remove toxic particles that can cause adverse health reactions. These non-toxic ingredients also do not decrease indoor air quality with harmful chemicals and reduce the risk of exposure-related reactions.
I like to look for products containing natural ingredients like Thymol, derived from thyme oil, to target microscopic contaminants. These options are often effective, eco-friendly, and perfect for a variety of surfaces throughout the home.
Botanical products can be particularly beneficial for those with compromised or lowered immune systems who are particularly sensitive to the chemicals emitted by common cleaning products. With indoor air quality becoming increasingly toxic, though, every step taken to reduce the contaminants in our environments benefits everyone in the space.
So, whether it’s a laundry additive, floor cleaner, or surface disinfectant, look for products that utilize botanicals and ditch those harmful and hazardous chemicals.
Tips for buying cleaner cleaning supplies
Not all products that market themselves as natural are healthy botanical options. When you're searching for cleaning products to add to your arsenal, check for some of these qualifications:
- Plant-based ingredients: Look at the ingredient list and see if any plant-based ingredients are present. You want to look for keywords like oils and extracts.
- Avoid ambiguity: If the ingredient list contains terms like “fragrance” or “dyes,” it’s not the product you want in your home.
- Verifications: Look for products that have been awarded certifications such as EPA Safer Choice or Green Seal. These certifications show that the products have been tested more thoroughly to ensure their safety.
- Transparency: Opt for products where the company includes the entire ingredient list or are in the SmartLabel program. The product may still contain harmful components if it only lists active ingredients.
A note of warning here is that not all products that market themselves as “green,” “natural,” or “eco-friendly” are truly healthy options. Coined as “greenwashing5,” companies can use the lack of regulations regarding these words to market their products as healthy alternatives while they still may contain harmful elements such as VOCs.
Research is key to choosing the right option! Use the list above to filter out the best of the best from the rest.
Use them with these products for max effects
Swapping out chemical-laden products with botanicals will greatly improve the safety and effectiveness of your cleaning routine. But don’t stop there! Other replacements can further enhance the effectiveness of cleaning.
Here are two must-haves for a safer indoor space:
- Microfiber towels: These are a staple for cleaning any home properly because they’re 100 times more effective at removing particles than a cotton towel. They’re made from polyester and polyamide fibers, which are split into thin threads and then woven together. This tightly intertwined fabric is what gives them their cleaning juju. They’re able to produce static electricity, allowing them to pick up more particles like mold spores and bacteria.
- A HEPA vacuum: The filtration portion of the machine is what sets HEPA vacuums apart. While other machines will filter out the majority of smaller particles, they don’t have the capability to stop some of those ultra-fine and microscopic particles. The technology behind HEPA filters allows them to filter out and remove smaller particles instead of just blowing them back into the surrounding environment. To reach the EPA standard and be qualified as a HEPA filter, they must filter out 99.7% of particles that pass through that are 0.3 microns in size. Make sure to opt for a closed system machine as well.
Clean smart
When it comes to cleaning your home, the products you choose matter just as much as the cleaning itself. Opting for botanical-based cleaners ensures that your home is free of dust, contaminants, and harmful chemicals that can negatively impact indoor air quality.
It’s time to rethink what we use to clean to keep our homes safe and healthy for everyone living there.
