Running air purifiers is a phenomenal way to reduce airborne pollutants in a home. These powerful machines help to remove contaminants so that they’re not circulating through our indoor spaces and making their way into our bodies. Not all air purifiers are built the same, though. You want to go with a unit that removes the maximum number of contaminants possible all of the time, not just some of the time.

The best option is to invest in a whole-home air purifier. These systems are installed at the home’s point of entry and will effectively remove contaminants from the air so that the HVAC system can run efficiently. This filters out particles for the entire home, eliminating the space requirements that smaller units have. As a bonus, they also offer a layer of protection for the HVAC itself by eliminating contaminants before they enter the system.

I'd also recommend avoiding burning candles or using aerosols at home when outdoor air quality is poor, as they can introduce additional pollutants.

