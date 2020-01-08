This 5-Step Home Cleanse Will Get You Decluttered In Just An Afternoon

Take a look around your home: Does it feel like a flawlessly edited sanctuary that resets and recharges you day after day? If so, you can stop reading now and go on your merry way. But if you, like the majority of people, feel you still have some work to do on the homefront, the following cleanse could help.

I've guided people through hundreds of decluttering sessions and seen it work time and time again. It only takes an afternoon (about four hours) but can help you set the foundation for your best decluttering streak yet.