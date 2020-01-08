mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

This 5-Step Home Cleanse Will Get You Decluttered In Just An Afternoon

Kyle Quilici
mbg Contributor By Kyle Quilici
mbg Contributor
Kyle is a decluttering expert and the author of "New Minimalism: Decluttering and Design for Sustainable, Intentional Living" and "New Minimalism Journal: Create Your Plan for a Less Cluttered Life."
Woman Cleaning Her Kitchen

Image by Emotion Matters / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 8, 2020 — 12:15 PM

Take a look around your home: Does it feel like a flawlessly edited sanctuary that resets and recharges you day after day? If so, you can stop reading now and go on your merry way. But if you, like the majority of people, feel you still have some work to do on the homefront, the following cleanse could help.

I've guided people through hundreds of decluttering sessions and seen it work time and time again. It only takes an afternoon (about four hours) but can help you set the foundation for your best decluttering streak yet.

Step 1: Eat something.

Before starting your afternoon cleanse, make sure to eat a healthy, filling breakfast or lunch. Yes, that's really Step 1! A nutritious meal will set you up to approach decluttering decisions with a clear and sharp mind.

Article continues below

Step 2: Do some emotional clearing.

Set your timer for 20 minutes and put pen to paper to answer the following questions:

  • How would I spend my time if I didn't have to spend it organizing, cleaning, and managing my stuff?
  • How would I benefit from simplifying parts of my life?
  • What is my weak spot when it comes to my stuff?

These are just some of the questions that can help you identify why you need to declutter in the first place. (If you're curious, you can find some more in my new book.)

Article continues below

Step 3: Prime your home.

Take two hours to sweep your entire home and put every last thing away. Clear all your countertops, surfaces, and floor space with the intention of finding a home for everything. This will remind you of what you have to start with and where it should theoretically go. A clean sweep will also highlight which categories are bursting at the seams and need some attention.

As you do this, play clutter detective. What items seem to be strewn across your counters and why? More often than not, that's the stuff we actually use. The stuff we don't is taking up valuable storage space behind closed doors.

Step 4: Reset your décor.

Next, set your timer for one hour and do a home sweep of all decorative pieces. Remove art from the walls, take down tchotchkes from various shelves, etc. Gather all these items in one place until you are ready to go through them at a future date.

I recommend this step because I've found that people tend to have a different approach to décor after a deep declutter. And who knows: You might be surprised by how clear, calm, and centered you feel with less visual distraction on your walls and fewer emotion-laden artifacts peppered throughout your home. 

Article continues below

Step 5: Mark your calendar for the year ahead.

No matter how speedy you are, a deep home declutter won't happen in a day. So the last step of this cleanse is to take 10 minutes to schedule the dates you will tackle each area of your home. Divide everything in a way that feels doable for you. For example, Saturday, January 11, 9 a.m. to noon can be "Wardrobe," Saturday, January 18, 9 a.m. to noon can be "Kitchen Cabinets." It's not a bad idea to enlist the help of a friend for this part. Having an accountability buddy will deter you from canceling or pushing your plans, and it also makes the day more fun.

Here's to a clean, clear, and constructive year.

 

 

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Kyle Quilici
Kyle Quilici mbg Contributor
Kyle Quilici is an author and decluttering expert living in San Francisco. At New Minimalism, she and Cary Telander Fortin help clients create simplified and beautiful homes using the...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/declutter-your-home-with-this-5-step-afternoon-cleanse

Your article and new folder have been saved!