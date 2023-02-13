Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*

One reason mold is not effective is that simply killing the organism is not enough to deal with contamination.

As the Environmental Protection Agency2 notes, “The use of a chemical or biocide that kills organisms such as mold (chlorine bleach, for example) is not recommended as a routine practice during mold cleanup. In most cases, it is not possible or desirable to sterilize an area; a background level of mold spores will remain… Dead mold may still cause allergic reactions in some people, so it is not enough to simply kill the mold, it must also be removed.”

While bleach may kill the colonized mold (and that’s not even a guarantee), it won’t eliminate all of the particles present. Dead mold particles have to go so that exposure does not continue.