mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
Why You Should Never Combine Vinegar- & Bleach-Based Cleaners

Why You Should Never Combine Vinegar- & Bleach-Based Cleaners

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Woman Cleaning Her Home

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

December 24, 2020 — 12:22 PM

I'm going to go on record and say that white vinegar is the most versatile ingredient around. What else can you use as a pickling liquid one minute and clothing brightener and window cleaner the next? There are few things this affordable staple can't do in the scrubbing and brining department—but there's one caveat. When mixing up your own vinegar-based cleaners, it's important to never invite bleach to the party.

Why you shouldn't mix vinegar with bleach.

Bleaches and vinegars are best kept separate since "combining these creates dangerous fumes that can be harmful, or even fatal," explains green cleaning expert Tonya Harris. The danger lies in the chemical reaction that happens when these two meet.

Most household bleach is made from sodium hypochlorite diluted in water. Vinegar gets its cleaning power from acedic acid. When sodium hypochlorite is mixed with acedic acid (or any acid, for that matter), it creates chlorine gas, which is poisonous and can severely damage the skin and lungs if inhaled. The gas allegedly smells similar to bleach, but it's slightly more pungent.

This means that adding bleach to a vinegar-based cleaner is never a good idea. Mixing bleach with any other disinfectants, for that matter, could be dangerous. Ammonia or rubbing alcohol, in particular, can also emit chlorine gas when mixed with bleach.

At the end of the day these two categories of cleaners serve different purposes and should be kept separate anyways. While vinegar is good at removing germs from surfaces, it's not a disinfectant so it doesn't actually kill these germs. Bleaches, on the other hand, are powerful disinfectants.

If there is a situation where you need to be diligent about disinfecting your home (say, if someone in your family was exposed to COVID-19), the CDC recommends using bleach, hydrogen peroxide, or another alcohol-based disinfectant. If you do, follow the product's instructions diligently, wear gloves, open windows, and—say it with me this time!—don't mix it with other cleaners.

If you're just looking to refresh surfaces, that's where vinegar-based cleaners come in handy. They don't come with as many health concerns and are suitable for many different types of materials. To exercise extra caution, don't use them on or near surfaces that you've already cleaned with a bleach-based product.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

White vinegar is a versatile ingredient that can form the base of an effective, safe home cleaning product. You can customize your vinegar-based cleaner with essential oils for a nice scent or add some castile soap for a more powerful clean. But one thing you should never add to it is bleach, as it can cause a dangerous reaction. Safe cleaning!

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

These 11 Rich Hair Masks Will Coax Your Dry, Dull Strands Back To Life

Jamie Schneider
These 11 Rich Hair Masks Will Coax Your Dry, Dull Strands Back To Life
Beauty

The Top 3 Skin Care Mistakes A Derm Wants You To Stop Doing, Like, Right Now

Jamie Schneider
The Top 3 Skin Care Mistakes A Derm Wants You To Stop Doing, Like, Right Now
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

We Removed The Word “Infertility” From Our Site — Let Us Explain Why

mbg editorial
We Removed The Word “Infertility” From Our Site — Let Us Explain Why
Beauty

What Are Those Bumps On Your Forehead? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Alexandra Engler
What Are Those Bumps On Your Forehead? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Spirituality

Why EFT Is The Versatile Energy Healing Technique We'll All Need In 2021

Marianna Giokas, MPP
Why EFT Is The Versatile Energy Healing Technique We'll All Need In 2021
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful

Sarah Regan
This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful
Recipes

Need A Last-Minute Dessert? Whip Up These Low-Carb, No-Bake Cookies

Eliza Sullivan
Need A Last-Minute Dessert? Whip Up These Low-Carb, No-Bake Cookies
Recipes

3 Simple Make-Ahead Recipes Perfect For A Healthy Christmas Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan
3 Simple Make-Ahead Recipes Perfect For A Healthy Christmas Breakfast
Mental Health

Anxiety & Depression Impact Decision Making: A New Study Explores How

Sarah Regan
Anxiety & Depression Impact Decision Making: A New Study Explores How
Home

Sooo, Is Most Gift Wrapping Recyclable? We Investigated

Emma Loewe
Sooo, Is Most Gift Wrapping Recyclable? We Investigated
Recipes

This Vegan Christmas "Pot Roast" Can Be Thrown Together In 10 Minutes

Jamie Schneider
This Vegan Christmas "Pot Roast" Can Be Thrown Together In 10 Minutes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-never-combine-vinegar-and-bleach-cleaners

Your article and new folder have been saved!