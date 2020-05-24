As tempting as it can be to ignore a slow or clogged drain, chances are it won't magically get better. In fact, it will probably get worse. Funky smells may also start to develop over time, as whatever's in your pipes keeps trapping bacteria and debris.

While drain emergencies should be left to the pros, smaller clogs can usually be fixed with nothing more than baking soda, vinegar, and some confidence. Here, two green cleaning experts share how you can clear out different types of drains using household staples.