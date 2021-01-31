First of all, DIY cleaners contain fewer harsh chemicals than packaged ones.

It's common for conventional toilet bowl cleaners not to disclose a complete list of chemicals because the companies want to keep their formulas "proprietary," or a trade secret.

If there is a list of ingredients on the label, it's usually vague, such as "water, thickener, cleaning agents," leading us to think: Which thickener(s)? And which cleaning agents?

Since most of these cleaners contain warnings such as "Danger: Corrosive. Harmful or fatal if swallowed. Causes irreversible eye damage and skin burns. Wear protective eyewear, gloves, and protective clothing. Wash thoroughly with soap and water after handling. Do not breathe vapor or fumes. Use in well-ventilated areas," it's reasonable to think that their ingredients can be dangerous when mishandled.

Some common toilet bowl cleaner ingredients have indeed been found to be corrosive to the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes when mishandled. They can also be irritating to the respiratory system in large doses. Here's a list of a few common ones: