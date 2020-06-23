Before you spray your cleaner, its a good idea to get dirt or dust off the surface. For outdoor windows, pop the screens off, if you can, and use soap and water to get rid of built up grime. If indoors, you'll want to dust the window, plus around the window, notes founder of The Eco Hub, Candice Batista.

"I use Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds to clean my windows, its super concentrated, so you only need about a half a teaspoon in a quart of water. Spray the window with the solution and wash the window using a huck towel," says Batista.

After that, spray again and use a squeegee to from top to bottom. Once all the dirt is off, you can spray with cleaner.