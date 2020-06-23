A DIY Window Cleaner Recipe That's Easy, Breezy, & Streak-Free
If limiting the amount of chemicals in your home is on your radar, DIY-ing your cleaning products is a great place to start. You'll know exactly what's going in your cleaner, it's more sustainable (hello reusable bottles), and it's cheaper than what you can buy in the store. Here's how to make your own window cleaner, plus tips and tricks for a streak-free sparkle.
Tips before getting started.
Before you spray your cleaner, its a good idea to get dirt or dust off the surface. For outdoor windows, pop the screens off, if you can, and use soap and water to get rid of built up grime. If indoors, you'll want to dust the window, plus around the window, notes founder of The Eco Hub, Candice Batista.
"I use Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds to clean my windows, its super concentrated, so you only need about a half a teaspoon in a quart of water. Spray the window with the solution and wash the window using a huck towel," says Batista.
After that, spray again and use a squeegee to from top to bottom. Once all the dirt is off, you can spray with cleaner.
3 DIY window cleaners.
1. With a vinegar solution
To make a simply vinegar solution, all you need is a 16 oz spray bottle, a cup of white or apple cider vinegar, 1/4 cup rubbing alcohol, and water. Add the ingredients and fill with water until the bottle is full, spray on your windows, and wipe with a huck towel, Batista says. This an be used on the inside and outside of windows. Feel free to add a little essential oil if you want it scented.
2. With dish soap
If you're not big on the vinegar smell, you can add two teaspoons of baking soda and a teaspoon of Castile soap into a 16 oz spray bottle with water (preferably distilled), spraying on the windows, and wiping off.
3. With club soda
Another surprising "cleaner" that Batista recommends is club soda. "Years ago I picked up a tip to use club soda on my windows," she says. "I can’t remember where, but it works." Once you've cleaned off the grime and dust, spray the club soda onto the window and use a squeegee to wipe it down. Make sure to wipe it dry with a cloth afterwards.
How to achieve a streak-free finish.
If you ask Batista, huck towels are her go-to. "I used to use microfiber, and those are fine if you have them at home." But microfibers, she explained, are essentially "tiny plastic that breaks off in the wash, and pollutes our waterways." Huck towels are cotton, reusable, and affordable.
Additionally, you want to wash from "top to bottom in a zig zag motion," she says. Then, "left to right and back again."
And lastly, it's best to wash your windows on a cool, cloudy day, Batista notes. That way, your cleaner doesn't dry off before you have a chance to wipe everything.
Washing your windows is a great way to freshen and lighten up your space, allowing more natural light in. And with these natural cleaner options, you can let the light in with as few chemicals as possible.
