3 Surprising Places Mold May Be Lurking In Your Kitchen + What To Do

A kitchen can be an oasis of creativity, love, and togetherness. But while you're wining and dining family and friends, you'll want to be on the lookout for an uninvited guest: mold!

Mold growth in the kitchen is quite common. As a mold remediation expert, I've seen it countless times in kitchens across the country—and the culprits are almost always the same. To find the potential mold hot spots in your kitchen, simply look for the water sources. The two main sources are your sink and your refrigerator, but wet sponges can also cause issues.

Let's break down some of the common causes of mold in the kitchen and the easy steps you can take to prevent them.