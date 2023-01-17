Another perk of a minimalist lifestyle is the financial benefit. Those opting for this "less is more" lifestyle often save money by whittling purchases down to only those that are necessary and valuable. Over time, these funds can be spent on tools to help improve indoor air quality in a home so that those inside can breathe easier.

The key aspect to consider in making these health-conscious decisions is whether the product can help eliminate microscopic particles from an indoor space.

In my opinion, a few great options include:

An air purifier: A good air purifier will help to remove microscopic pollutants so that they’re not circulating through our indoor spaces and making their way into our bodies. Those looking to invest in an air purifier should ensure that it at least meets HEPA status, but if it can remove more contaminants, that’s even better. Whole-home air purifiers are the best route. These systems are installed at the home’s point of entry and will effectively remove contaminants from the air so that the HVAC system can run efficiently. As an added bonus, they also offer a layer of protection for the HVAC itself by eliminating contaminants before they enter the system.

A HEPA vacuum cleaner: HEPA filters capture 99.7% of particles, down to 0.3 microns in size. This allows HEPA vacuums to actually filter out small particles instead of just blowing them straight back into the environment.

Botanical cleaning products: These products utilize natural ingredients instead of harsh chemicals to deal with contaminants on a surface, making them safer both for our bodies and for the environment. Here are a few top options.

At-Home Testing Kits: Like our bodies, it’s important to regularly check our homes for any issues. Just because we can’t see a problem doesn’t mean it’s not present and negatively affecting our air quality. Using tools like The Dust Test annually can help determine if high levels of contaminants are in the home that need to be addressed.

Having this financial nest egg can also provide resources to properly deal with any issue that occurs in a home that could lower the indoor air quality, like water damage. The sooner a problem is addressed, the better.