How Being A Minimalist Can Help You Set Boundaries & Improve Relationships

At first, it might seem like setting boundaries is one of the last things you'd want to do to foster intimate and open relationships—as if constructing boundaries means you're not willing to let people in. But you can establish a boundary without erecting a fence.

Henry Cloud, Ph.D., a co-author of the book Boundaries: When To Say Yes, How To Say No To Take Control of Your Life, says that "having clear boundaries is essential to a healthy, balanced lifestyle." According to Cloud and his co-author, John Townsend, Ph.D., "boundaries define who we are and who we are not," showing others what you are personally responsible for. It's sort of like having your own property line around your well-being.

Although the physical world is filled with distinct boundaries—the partition around a cubicle or the walls in your apartment, for instance—it's equally important to construct physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual boundaries in our relationships. As stated by Cloud and Townsend: