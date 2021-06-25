Yikes: This Summertime Habit Can Actually Lead To Mold At Home

Mold can become an issue when you leave any doors that lead to the outdoors open while running your air conditioning unit. I frequently see this happen in homes that have folding accordion glass panel doors leading outside.

It may seem innocent or convenient to leave these doors open and let fresh air in, but when you do so, you're also letting excess heat and humidity into your chilly home. And whenever there's a big temperature differential like this, excess moisture builds.

Mold is a living organism that needs two things to thrive: a food source (such as dust or organic materials like insulation and drywall) and water (a leak, a spill, or any area that has humidity levels above 60%). Windows, walls, and doors where condensation has formed provide both.

Additionally, when humid outside air circulates through the home for long periods of time, it, too, can increase the odds of mold growth.

While it's unlikely that leaving doors or large windows open a few times will lead to toxic black mold, it could encourage the growth of allergenic species of mold, commonly known as aspergillus or cladosporium, which are still environmental irritants and can be dangerous in large quantities.