These 5 Appliances Are Hotspots For Mold: How To Keep Them Clean

When a mold colony develops, it reproduces by releasing microscopic particles called spores into the surrounding area. Think of them like the fluffy white seeds of a dandelion. Thanks to their small size, these spores can zip all over the place, including in our homes.

Like seeds, mold spores are non-living particles and will remain unalive until they land on a surface with the right components for growth. Most species of mold only need two key elements to begin growing: food and moisture. A key detail to remember is that if these two things are present for 24–48 hours, some species of mold can begin to grow. That’s why time is of the essence when it comes to mold prevention.

Appliances are one of the top places for microbial growth because they often contain the components needed for a spore to transition into a living colony. Take a laundry machine, for example. Its soap scum, organic matter from clothing, and mineral buildup offer excellent sources of food. The majority of appliances also collect moisture. The rubber gaskets and small crevices in appliances like coffee makers, for instance, can trap moisture during and after use. To make matters more toxic, bacteria grow in similar conditions to mold and can often be found growing right alongside colonies. Essentially, these machines can quickly become a microbial growth haven.

Once this happens, every time you turn the machine on, you’re blasting all sorts of particles onto clothes, food, and beverage items, as well as throughout your home. That is not a recipe for making your body happy.