Air filters are the first line of defense for the HVAC system and indoor air. They help eliminate dust and contaminants so that they don’t continue to circulate throughout the indoor space. If they’re due to be replaced, chances are that they’re packed full of all sorts of particles. This will affect their ability to filter, leading to lower indoor air quality. It can also put a strain on the HVAC system as it works overtime to pull air through the clogged filters.

Changing them on time will help avoid this situation and ensure as much dust and particulate matter are removed as possible.

Spring—when many people transition from heat to air conditioning—is also a good time to schedule an HVAC technician to come out and service your system to ensure it’s running properly and is not contaminated. They'll also test for mold to ensure that when you switch your unit, you’re not accidentally blowing microscopic particles throughout your home. Condensation can build up in the unit with the temperature change, allowing hidden mold to begin growing. The technician should also clean the coil, make sure the blower, furnace, and cabinets are clean, and ensure that everything is operating correctly.