The Spring Cleaning Routine An Organizational Coach Swears By

Ahhh, spring cleaning. The phrase conjures up images of soapy buckets of water and forgotten household items piled up for donation at the door. After seemingly endless winter months, the first signs of spring can really get us in the mood to breathe life into our homes again.

So how do we get started? What’s the protocol? And do we start in March, April, or May?

The truth is, spring cleaning—at least in my mind—is about harnessing the powerful energy that overtakes us when we encounter a nice spring day. It might be the first day it’s warm enough to throw open windows, or when the tulips begin to appear in the yard. Mother Nature usually sends us a sign. As for what to do once the sign comes? That’s entirely up to you, but from my perspective, spring cleaning is a metaphor for rebirth. It’s a time to start fresh, clear out the old, and prepare for the new.

Here are my top go-to spring cleaning activities, each with its own power to inspire.