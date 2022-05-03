The concept of spring cleaning is not a new one: with the warmer weather comes a seemingly universal urge to spruce nearly every aspect of your life. This generally refers to tidying a home or rejuvenating a wardrobe, but the idea of starting fresh with your habits can extend to nutrition, as well. It’s easy to fall into familiar patterns throughout the winter, opting for warm and cozy food to distract from the chill—but the arrival of spring is a great time to freshen things up.

Not sure where to start? Registered dietitian Huma Chaudhry, R.D., of Dose of Nutrition breaks down the six changes you can employ to feel your best as you enter the new season—and make some tasty meals in the process!