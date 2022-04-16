Why You Could Use An Internal Spring Cleaning, According To Ayurveda

I don’t know about you, but spring cleaning has been top of mind for me these past few weeks. The urge to donate old clothes, reorganize my environment, and deep clean those hard-to-reach places in my home (you know the ones) is strong, but my tangible belongings aren’t the only things I want to clear out.

After a long, cold winter, I’m ready for a fresh start in every area of my life. I’ve felt called to go for runs, drink more water, join a hot yoga studio, eat more fruits and vegetables, take hot Epsom salt baths, and shed habits and beliefs that are no longer serving me.

It wasn’t until I read about the energy of kapha season (aka spring) in Seasonal Self-Care Rituals: Eat, Breathe, Move, and Sleep Better―According to Your Dosha by Susan Weis-Bohlen that I realized how potent this desire for detoxification truly is.