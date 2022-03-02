3 Ways To Balance Your Kapha As We Head Into Spring (aka Kapha Season)
Ayurvedically speaking, we are nearing the end of Vata season and coming into Kapha season, which occurs during the second half of winter and into spring.
The qualities of Kapha season mimic the feeling of being nurtured, grounded, and steadfast. However, when we have excess Kapha quality, we can feel heavy, dense, and stuck during this time of year.
Ayurvedic principles beautifully remind us how to stay in balance, especially when the seasons change. We do this by bringing in the opposite qualities that we are experiencing. The qualities that balance Kapha season are light, warmth, and inspiration. Hello, spring!
Here are three holistic ways to feel like your best self as we prepare to leave winter behind.
1. Try a candle gazing meditation.
In the spirit of Kapha season, invoking the elements fire, air, and ether can shift heavy and dense energy quickly. One wonderful meditation technique for bringing fire, air, and ether into our lives is trataka.
Trataka, otherwise known as candle gazing, is a deeply meditative practice that involves fixing your sight on a single point. To pacify excess Kapha, start by gazing into the flame of a candle. Keep your eyes open and relaxed for at least five to 10 minutes as you just look at the flame.
The eyes will naturally tear, as this is part of the purification process. If you need to blink, you may gently close your eyes and visualize the flame at your third eye. Over time, you can work your way up to 20 minutes or even an hour in this practice.
Finish the practice by gently closing your eyes and visualizing the flame within you.
2. Learn something new.
The idea of learning something new invokes the fire element within us. It stokes the flame of curiosity and propels us into pursuing our passions. Challenging ourselves to break out of our comfort zones can also help us find new interests and enter a flow state, when our creativity runs with absolute ease and grace.
Release the idea that this new ‘thing’ has to be your greatest passion, and instead step into the mindset of simply following your curiosity. Feel free to start small: Pick up that book on your list or sign up for that class you've been eying.
3. Switch up your routine.
sleep support+
Morning and nighttime routines are revered in Ayurveda, because they're an opportunity to care for our bodies and minds. However, we often find that just as the seasons change, our routines want to get shaken up a bit too.
Some rituals to consider incorporating during Kapha season are tongue scraping, meditation, using a kansa wand (lymphatic massage for the face), and drinking warm water with lemon. These rituals help to cleanse the body and mind and keep vitality strong. You can also switch up your routine with new forms of movement. Cardio dance and nature walks are perfect for Kapha season, because they help us work up a sweat, while also allowing space for inspiration.
An important reminder is to approach taking on new recommendations with intention. Meaning: have fun with it! Be light about it. Dance around with it and enjoy your Kapha season with grace and ease.