Ayurvedically speaking, we are nearing the end of Vata season and coming into Kapha season, which occurs during the second half of winter and into spring.

The qualities of Kapha season mimic the feeling of being nurtured, grounded, and steadfast. However, when we have excess Kapha quality, we can feel heavy, dense, and stuck during this time of year.

Ayurvedic principles beautifully remind us how to stay in balance, especially when the seasons change. We do this by bringing in the opposite qualities that we are experiencing. The qualities that balance Kapha season are light, warmth, and inspiration. Hello, spring!

Here are three holistic ways to feel like your best self as we prepare to leave winter behind.