Ayurvedic counselor

Angelica Neri, an Intuitive Vedic Healer, is the co-founder of Soulfull Veda. Soulfull Veda guides others on their healing journey through 1:1 consultations, healing courses, and the Soulfull Veda Show podcast.

Her deep knowledge of the Vedas comes from studying as an Ayurvedic Practitioner, ERYT-500 hr kundalini and meditation instructor and Reiki Master, as well as experience leading multiple yoga teacher training programs and retreats.

Beyond the healing realm, Angelica is absolutely obsessed with watching ET shows on Gaia, staying up late dancing to disco music, and studying Jyotish. To connect with Angelica more, take Soulfull Veda's chakra quiz or reserve a 1:1 consultation.