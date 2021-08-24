Schedule Your Week In Planetary Alignment With These Ayurvedic Principles

Ayurveda follows the Tridosha theory, in which the five elements combine to form the three governing principles known as the doshas.

Air and space form the Vata Dosha, the principle of movement which is light, dry, rough, and irregular. Fire and water combine to form the Pitta Dosha, the principle of transformation which is hot and sharp. Earth and water make the Kapha Dosha, the principle of structure which is heavy, cool, slow, and stable.

We can use the 5,000-year-old practice that originated in India to help us schedule our calendar based on the dosha system. To piece together what dosha is prominent on any given day, I like to look to the planet that is ruling that day. This list of planets and their corresponding dosha forms a loose Ayurvedic schedule that I follow for every day of the week.