Ayurvedic values can be applied to every aspect of life—from physical health to mental well-being, beauty rituals, and diet. “The literal definition of ayur is ‘life’ and veda is ‘knowledge,’" Ayurvedic health counselor Cristina Kuhn tells mbg.”[It] is the knowledge of life or the knowledge of how to maintain health in daily life and therefore support longevity.”

And it’s hardly a recent development. Ayurvedic expert Shrankhla Holecek, MBA tells mbg that the first teachings of Ayurveda are documented in the vedas—Indian scriptures on spirituality and life that trace back over 5,000 years. They describe what modern medicine is just beginning to grasp: That the mind and body are intricately connected, and one of the most effective ways to heal and transform the body is through the mind.

Here are 10 modern well-being practices that actually stem from this ancient mind-body medicine: