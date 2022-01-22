3 Vibrant, Nutrient-Packed Soups That Are Perfect For Cold Weather

 Skip to content

3 Nutrient-Packed Soups With Winter Produce

January 22, 2022

Is there anything better than a bowl of soup on a winter day? Probably not, though if that soup has some extra beneficial ingredients and seasonal produce, that's always a plus.

These three vibrant soups may look similar when they're made—after all, the main ingredients are all rich orange vegetables—each has a unique flavor, so you certainly wouldn't mistake them on taste.

1. Butternut Squash & Parsnip Soup

A slight update on the classic butternut squash soup, this recipe from registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN adds parsnip, another winter veggie and one that's particularly packed with fiber.

Get the recipe here.

2. Creamy Vegan Sweet Potato Soup

Creamy vegan soup may sound like an oxymoron, but thanks to coconut milk this sweet potato soup is plenty creamy. It's also full of flavor and benefits thanks to ginger and turmeric. The other key is roasting the sweet potato first to bring out more depth of flavor than you'd get by just cooking them in the broth.

Get the recipe here.

3. 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup

While all the soups on this list keep the ingredient count low, this one is the lowest—just five ingredients to make a delicious soup. Registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN put together this soup recipe to highlight the immune-supporting benefits of pumpkin, and it also features bone broth for even more benefits.

Get the recipe here.

If you're looking for something perhaps a bit more hearty for your winter meals, you could skip these puréed soups in favor of a nutrient-rich chili or one of these Ayurvedic recipes for early winter.

