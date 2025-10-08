The vagus nerve is like a release valve for serotonin in the brain and the gut. And serotonin, in turn, can help elevate mood, an “antigravity” psychological effect, while boosting your body’s ability to stand up and stay up through enhanced circulation and lymphatic flow. Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) involves sending electrical pulses to the vagus nerve to promote relaxation, reduce inflammation, and improve mental health. VNS can be done with implanted devices or less invasive methods like ear or neck devices. It can help in epilepsy, depression, and possibly inflammatory bowel disease3 , enhancing serotonin production and overall well-being while increasing heart rate variability (HRV).