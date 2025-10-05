Why Gravity Could Be The Key To Gut Health, Longevity & Mental Resilience
We rarely think about it, but every second of our lives, we’re negotiating with one of the most powerful forces on Earth: gravity. It shapes how we stand, how our organs function, and even how we feel mentally. Yet in medicine, gravity has largely been overlooked—until now.
Brennan Spiegel, M.D., director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai and a pioneer in digital health, is introducing a new framework called biogravitational medicine.
As he explains, “Every cell, every organ, every tendon evolved to manage this force. The question is: How do we work with gravity to stay healthy, resilient, and upright for as long as possible?”
What is biogravitational medicine?
Biogravitational medicine is the study of how our bodies interact with gravity, and how that interaction influences everything from gut health to mental health. While most of us think of gravity only in terms of sagging skin or posture changes with age, Spiegel emphasizes that it goes much deeper.
Gravity affects circulation, joint stability, digestion, and even mood. “When we’re depressed, we say we feel down. When we’re energized, we say we’re up,” Spiegel points out. “Our language reflects the verticality of the nervous system. It’s not just a metaphor—our brains are constantly managing the force of gravity.”
Gravity & the gut
Spiegel’s research into irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) led him to uncover surprising ways gravity can impact digestion1. For some people, especially those with very flexible joints or connective tissue conditions, the gut’s “suspension system” can be too stretchy. As a result, intestines may sag downward under gravity’s pull, causing compression, bacterial overgrowth, and pain.
In these cases, core-strengthening and specialized breathing exercises can make a measurable difference in gut symptoms. Strengthening the spine and abdominal wall helps support the intestines against gravity’s constant tug.
The gut-brain connection is also key. Serotonin, often called the “happy chemical,” is produced mostly in the gut and plays a role in regulating blood flow and digestion against gravity. By supporting the microbiome through diet and lifestyle, Spiegel notes, we can enhance the body’s natural gravity resilience.
Signs you may have gravity intolerance
Spiegel describes “gravity intolerance” as a cluster of symptoms that may stem from poor adaptation to gravitational force. These include:
- IBS or bloating that worsens when upright
- Dizziness or lightheadedness when standing quickly
- Swelling in the ankles
- Chronic low back pain
- Balance issues or frequent falls
- Persistent fatigue or “slumping” posture
Building gravity resilience
But, don’t worry—there are simple, everyday practices that can strengthen your relationship with gravity and improve long-term health. Spiegel highlights three main categories of gravity resilience:
- Gravity fortitude (Strength): Core and back exercises, grip strength training, and even dead hangs from a pull-up bar can improve muscular support.
- Gravity sensing (Balance): Practices that challenge your balance, like standing on one foot, using a balance board, or barefoot walking, help train the nervous system to sense and respond to gravitational shifts.
- Mental gravity (Resilience): Mind-body therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), breathwork, and even virtual reality experiences can help ease the mental “weight” of gravity, improving anxiety, depression, and overall stress response.
The takeaway
Ultimately, biogravitational medicine isn’t about creating a new set of health practices; it’s about reframing what we already know works. Strength training, microbiome support, balance training, and mind-body practices all remain powerful tools. But looking through the lens of gravity, Spiegel says, “makes everything snap into place in a way we don’t normally think about.”
In other words, optimizing your health might be as simple as working with the force that’s been with us since the beginning: gravity.