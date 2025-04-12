If you're trying to figure out if your gut issues are IBS, Singh recommends taking a look at the Rome IV diagnostic criteria, which will help you pinpoint whether what you have qualifies as IBS, as well as obtain a diagnosis from a specialist. "It's important to get an evaluation with a gastroenterologist if you have any symptoms because some things can sound like IBS and be more concerning like celiac disease, ulcerative colitis, or Crohn's disease, to name a few."