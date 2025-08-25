3 Digestion-Supporting Drinks To Have First Thing In The Morning
Everyone has unique preferences when it comes to their morning beverage. Some folks prefer caffeine straight away, while others prefer to ease into the morning with herbal tea. Either way, many experts encourage drinking something to get your digestive system going.
Black coffee may be the first sip that comes to mind, but coffee alone can cause a whole host of jitters, blood sugar spikes, and so on. Instead, opt for one of the following morning beverages to start your day (and your digestion) off right:
Collagen coffee
First up, we have collagen coffee. Collagen is great for adding a bit of creaminess and protein (helping with blood sugar balance) to your morning brew.*
Plus, collagen can benefit your digestive system.* In fact, a two-phase clinical study1 researched the effect of a daily collagen supplement on key aspects of digestive health. In the study, 40 healthy women took 20 grams of bovine collagen peptides each day, split into two servings.
The results? After eight weeks of collagen supplementation, 93% (13 out of 14 women) of those who completed the study experienced noteworthy improvements in digestion, including bloating and abdominal comfort.* You can check out the full breakdown here for a deep dive into the study's process and detailed results.
The most important part is to find a high-quality collagen supplement. One A+ pick: mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+, a formula enhanced with skin- and digestion-friendly ingredients so you get more bang for your buck.* Plus, it blends into coffee with ease.
A protein & fiber-packed smoothie
More of a morning smoothie person? Opt for an energizing blend with protein powder or nut butter. In addition, do your best to pack in some fiber. Below, a few fiber-rich foods to consider tossing in the blender:
- Oats
- Avocado
- Apples
- Berries
- Kale
- Almonds
- Chia seeds
Enhanced water
For those that prefer to delay a rich smoothie or caffeinated beverage, you can still dress up your average glass of water. While there's nothing wrong with classic room temperature H2O, why not elevate the morning beverage?
Try adding some citrus, sliced cucumber (a personal favorite), berries, or even an electrolyte powder to boost your hydration first thing in the morning. After all, a lack of hydration can throw off many functions in the body, the digestive system included.
The takeaway
If you want to shake up your morning beverage to ensure it benefits your digestive system, opt for collagen coffee (or a collagen matcha, if that's more your speed), a protein- and fiber-packed smoothie, or a naturally flavored water. Cheers!