You're Probably Stretching Wrong — Here's How To Keep Your Joints Healthy

For example, you may have plenty of range when you take a forward fold—you might even be able to touch your toes—but if your lower back or sacral area feels achy, you are likely forcing hyper-mobility at the joints. And what about the tissue between the joints? If it's not able to extend and flex, it is at risk of overstretching or tearing. Once tissues around the joints are overstretched, they act more like an overused rubber band—over-lengthened and unstable around the joints, enabling the already tight areas to remain tight.