Healthy Weight

The Ultimate 5-Minute Core Challenge (No Equipment Needed)

Ava Durgin
Ava Durgin
January 11, 2025
Ava Durgin
By Ava Durgin
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology.
Image by Tamara Muth-King / Contributor
January 11, 2025

Short on time? No problem! This 5-minute core workout proves that you don’t need hours in the gym to strengthen your abs and build stability. Whether you’re squeezing in a quick workout before a busy day or looking for the perfect finisher after a strength or cardio session, this routine will target your entire core in just five minutes.

These exercises are designed to engage all the key muscles of your midsection, helping you build strength, improve posture, and support overall functional fitness.

Before you dive in, here are a few tips to maximize your results. Focus on quality over quantity—move with control and prioritize proper form. Engage your core by imagining you’re drawing your belly button toward your spine, and avoid straining your neck by keeping your gaze neutral.

If you’re new to core workouts, take breaks as needed or modify the moves by reducing the range of motion or working at a slower pace.

Looking to take it up a notch? Add ankle weights or hold a light dumbbell for extra resistance, or increase the duration of each move to challenge your endurance. Remember, this workout is all about what feels good and effective for you.

So grab a mat, clear some space, and let’s get moving—you’ll feel stronger and more accomplished in no time!

Image by Image by mbg creative

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

More On This Topic

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)
Integrative Health

4 Simple Ways To Make Your Home Office More Ergonomic (Without Buying A Fancy Chair)

Abby Moore

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related
Integrative Health

4 Little-Known Culprits Of High Blood Sugar That Aren’t Diet Related

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help
Integrative Health

Adult Cases Of Inflammatory Bowel Disease Continue To Rise—This Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back
Integrative Health

The Hidden Dangers Of Ultra-Processed Foods & Food Dyes — How CA Is Fighting Back

Ava Durgin

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine
Integrative Health

Drink Too Much? Feel Like Yourself Again Faster By Following This Routine

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife
Women's Health

This Hormonal Health Concern May Impact Cognition At Midlife

Hannah Frye

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon
Women's Health

4 Ways Every Woman Can Prevent Injury, From An Orthopedic Surgeon

Ava Durgin

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

