I Take This Zuma Tonic Daily To Boost Gut Health & Promote Joint Comfort*
Turmeric has been a staple in my kitchen for years. The powerhouse herb is rich in rich in antioxidants—and has been used to support a healthy inflammatory response and combat oxidative stress for thousands of years.*
The only problem? Not enough of my recipes called for the bright yellow spice. As a result, I've had to get creative about the best way to add turmeric to my day, and Zuma Nutrition's Liposomal Curcumin Tonic has quickly become a staple.
This vibrant tonic delivers organic, full-spectrum turmeric curcumin in a golden liquid that can easily be added to tea or water for an herbal boost. The best part? A daily serving of this organic and wild-crafted tonic promotes healthy liver function, joint comfort, and gut health.*
Here's why I'm stocking up on the tonic while it's 15% off with promo code FALLVIBES.
Why you should take curcumin
If you're not taking turmeric, then you're missing out on its main bioactive compound: curcumin. This heavily researched compound gives turmeric its signature yellow hue—and it's key to the spice's numerous health benefits.
Research shows curcumin can promote joint mobility1 and ease muscle soreness2, help protect the cardiovascular and central nervous systems3, and bolster brain function and longevity4.*
My personal reason for adding curcumin to my supplement lineup? Studies show the compound supports your body's natural inflammatory response by intervening with pro-inflammatory pathways. As a result, taking curucmin can help promote mobility, so your joints can move with comfort and fluidity throughout your lifespan.*
Of course, mobility isn't the only reason to take your daily dose. Turmeric promotes a healthy gut5 and overall digestion by helping support beneficial bacteria in your gut.* In fact, a 2020 study found that curcumin even encourages the growth of helpful bacteria over bad bacteria6 in the gut.*
Why I opted for Zuma Nutrition
My supplement lineup is stacked—and convincing me to add yet another formula to the lineup can be a difficult task. I'm a huge fan of Zuma Nutrition's tonic because the liquid tinctures feel like a small moment of "me time" in a busy day.
I simply add the tincture to my morning cup of tea and reap the benefits, without having to worry about taking yet another capsule. What's more, I rest easy knowing this tincture is actually a bioavailable form of curcumin (which is actually a hard compound for your body to extract).
Plus, this tonic uses a proprietary emulsified biodynamic hydrosol delivery system that wraps the curcumin in tiny lipid bubbles, to encourage better digestion.*
What's in Zuma's Liposomal Curcumin Tonic
Choosing the right curcumin supplement can be overwhelming—but Zuma's Nutrition make it easy. Sourced from organic, full-spectrum turmeric, this tincture not only has curcumin, but also turmeric juice powder and CO-2 extracted turmerones (which offer additional metabolic perks7).
And while you might notice black pepper is absent from the formula, this tonic opts for organic fenugreek instead. Like pepper, fenugreek helps enhance the absorption of curcumin.*
Of course, it wouldn't be Zuma Nutrition if the tonic didn't include other ingredients to boost the well-being perks. You'll also find organic Indian Barberry and lemon myrtle for added antioxidants, Ashwaghanda to promote stress resilience, and rosemary to boost immune health.*
Other benefits of Zuma Nutrition's approach:
- Organic sourcing: All ingredients are organic or wild-crafted for purity
- Lab-tested quality: Third-party testing ensures potency and safety
- Convenient dosing: The pump system delivers consistent, measured amounts
- Adaptogenic support: Includes ashwagandha and other herbs for additional wellness benefits*
My experience with Zuma's Liposomal Curcumin Tonic
Adding Zuma Nutrition's Liposomal Curcumin Tonic to my daily routine was surprisingly easy. Unlike the curcumin capsules I'd tried before (and inevitably forgot to take), this liquid tonic became part of my morning ritual. The pump dispensing system ensures I get the same measured dose every time—no guessing or measuring required.
I started taking the formula about six weeks ago, beginning with one pump daily in water and gradually working up to two pumps as recommended. The taste is mild and earthy; I wouldn't say it's tasty, but my body got used to the unique combo of flavors. I typically take it in the morning with a glass of water (since it's meant for an empty stomach), though it mixes well into smoothies or herbal teas.
What impressed me most was how quickly I noticed a difference in my recovery after workouts. Within a few weeks of consistent use, I found that the usual stiffness I'd experience after strength sessions or intense yoga sessions seemed less pronounced.* I attribute this to curcumin's potential to support joint comfort and mobility.*
I've also noticed what feels like more sustained energy throughout the day. While curcumin isn't a stimulant, I suspect the antioxidant activity and overall wellness support it provides may contribute to this feeling of vitality.* The inclusion of adaptogenic ashwagandha likely plays a role here too, as adaptogens are known for their potential to support the body's response to everyday stress.*
Perhaps most importantly, I've been consistent with this supplement in a way I never was with capsules or powders. The ritual of taking it each morning has become second nature, and the liquid format makes it feel more like part of my wellness routine rather than just another supplement to remember.
The takeaway
For anyone looking for a high-quality curcumin supplement that actually gets absorbed and is easy to stick with daily, Zuma Nutrition's Liposomal Curcumin Tonic delivers. Made with organic, full-spectrum turmeric and enhanced with complementary herbs, this liquid tonic combines advanced liposomal technology with traditional botanical wisdom to support joint comfort, antioxidant activity, and overall wellness.* In my experience, consistency is key with curcumin, and this tonic makes it easier than ever to maintain a regular routine—and it's 15% off with code FALLVIBES.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
7 Sources
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33290142/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32109179/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7522354/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31279955/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3535097/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7551052/#:~:text=Curcumin%20Favors%20Beneficial%20Bacterial%20Strains,growth%20of%20beneficial%20bacteria%20strains.
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/pharmacology-toxicology-and-pharmaceutical-science/turmerone