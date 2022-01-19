This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron, Fiber & Protein

Bulgur may not be the first grain think to add to your cart on a grocery trip. While this grain is most commonly associated with the side dish tabbouleh, bulgur is a great addition to most diets—beyond this savory salad. In fact, it's part of the popular Mediterranean diet, which is frequently named one of the healthiest eating styles to choose from.

Bulgur is super easy to prepare and chock-full of nutritional benefits. If you’re looking for a new grain to add to your weekly repertoire, look no further. Keep reading to learn more about this fuss-free, easy-to-prepare, and super accessible grain that’s a pantry must-have.