This Underrated Whole Grain Is Packed With Iron, Fiber & Protein

Everything To Know About Bulgur, A Protein- & Fiber-Packed Whole Grain
While it's a staple in the Mediterranean diet (particularly tabbouleh), bulgur may be an unfamiliar food for some. So if you're reading a recipe that calls for it, you may be wondering, what is bulgur?
Bulgur is a super easy to prepare grain that boasts a multitude of nutritional benefits. If you're looking for a new grain to add to your weekly repertoire, look no further. Keep reading to learn more about this fuss-free, easy-to-prepare, and super-accessible grain that's a pantry must-have.
What is bulgur?
According to registered dietitian Amy Gorin, M.S., RDN, and owner of Plant-Based Eats, bulgur is a grain made from wheat groats or kernels. These hulled kernels are parboiled, dried, and ground, and then packaged up and sold labeled as bulgur wheat. As for taste, you can expect a mild nutty flavor. Bulgur works as a great side dish to a variety of meals (more on that below). The consistency is similar to that of quinoa: slightly chewy and soft.
Because the process of making bulgur includes partial cooking, registered dietitian Andrea Mathis, R.D., says bulgur is actually quick and easy to prepare, unlike other wheat products like wheat berries. Plus it's relatively inexpensive, too.
What's the difference between bulgur and cracked wheat?
The two grains often get mistaken for the other (which is understandable). Cracked wheat is a whole grain made by grinding wheat berries into coarse particles. But unlike bulgur, it hasn't been parboiled, so it requires a longer cooking time and has a shorter shelf life.
Bulgur nutrition
If you're wondering if bulgur is a healthy option, the answer is a resounding yes. "You get 6 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber, and a variety of minerals, including iron and manganese, in just 1 cup of cooked bulgur," Gorin says. So yes, this food is full of nutritional value.
More specifically 1 cup of cooked bulgur provides1:
- 151 calories
- 34 grams of carbohydrates
- 8 grams of fiber
- 48% of the daily value of manganese
- 15% of the daily value of copper
Mathis also notes that bulgur is considered a whole grain. "Eating a diet that's rich in whole grains can help to promote heart health, support digestion, and balance blood sugar levels," Mathis says.
How to cook it
Since bulgur is partially cooked, preparing it for a meal is a whole lot easier than you'd think. But how you cook bulgur depends on whether you have fine or course groats.
If you have fine groats, you simply have to soak it to rehydrate them. "To prepare, add steaming hot water over the bulgur and allow it to sit for seven to 10 minutes," Mathis suggests. "As the bulgur sits, the grains will absorb the water and become tender." If you want to add more flavor to this whole-grain side dish, swap the water for chicken or vegetable broth.
Course groats need to be boiled on the stovetop. For every 1 cup of coarse bulgur, bring 1.5 cups of water to a boil. Add in the groats and wait for the liquid to bubble again. Once it does, bring it down to a simmer, cover it, and cook for about 12 minutes or so. Let it stand for a bit before enjoying.
Either way, this healthy food is ready to consume in less than 20 minutes.
You can eat it alone as a side dish to a main meal, or you can add it to salads, pasta, and soups. If this is your first foray into cooking the grain, try this bulgur and parsley salad recipe.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is bulgar gluten free?
Because bulgur is made from wheat, this grain is not gluten-free.
Is bulgar healthier than quinoa?
Both experts agree that quinoa and bulgur are healthy options but offer different nutritional perks. "Quinoa contains more protein than bulgur, but bulgur offers more fiber," Gorin says. Ultimately, both are great options to add to any meal—it really comes down to your dietary preference.
Is bulgar healthier than rice?
If you're choosing between bulgur and rice, bulgur is definitely more nutritionally dense. It contains a higher amount of nutrients like fiber and protein, Mathis says. "And it's a great source of vitamins and minerals, which are essential for our overall health." This doesn't mean you have to nix rice completely out of your diet, but it's safe to say that bulgur packs a better nutritional punch than rice.
The takeaway
Bulgur is a healthy, nutrient-dense whole grain that makes a great addition to any diet or eating style. Just be sure to note that it isn't gluten-free, so be mindful of this ingredient if you have any sensitivities or intolerances. Otherwise, enjoy the protein, fiber, and minerals this staple grain has to offer.