Looking For A Simple, Go-To Way To Cook Tofu? Try This Satisfying Dish

Big tofu fan? You'll love this simple, garlicky dish—and so will any tofu skeptics. Pan-frying the protein gives it extra texture, and the gingery, slightly sweet sauce that coats the tofu is a total crowd-pleaser. A whopping six cloves of garlic and a spoonful of ginger also lend some immune-supporting properties to this dish, but that's just a happy bonus.

"This is inspired by the broccoli dishes I love to get at our local Chinese restaurants," writes Jeeca Uy in Vegan Asian, "that are often cooked with a lot of aromatic garlic, ginger and scallion. This dish is also packed with protein and a delicious way to get in some green veggies."

While her original recipe calls for broccoli, this is the type of dish that would work well with lots of different greens—from kale to green beans, just be sure you adjust the cooking process accordingly depending on what veggie you choose.