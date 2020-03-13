mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Ginger Tea with Honey

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

March 13, 2020 — 20:13 PM

Supporting our immune system should always be a priority, but as it becomes something unavoidable we're looking for ways to work immune supporting factors into our daily lives.

This winter, Maya Feller, R.D. sat down with co-founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast (be sure to listen to the full episode) to discuss her favorite foods and eating habits—and of course, the topic of our immune systems came up, given the start of the cold and flu season. These three foods are easy to find and can be used in a variety of ways—all of which will give your immune system the support it needs.

1. Clementines

According to Feller, when they're in season she has "like tons of clementines" on her table. Their benefits are the same as those of their more commonly cited relative the orange, but in a smaller (and, dare we say, tastier) package and come from vitamin C, which has been linked to supporting the immune defense.

"It's this great antioxidant that helps to banish free radicals," said Feller, "When we're exposed to so many people and so many viruses, getting a little dose of vitamin C is incredibly helpful."

Article continues below

2. Ginger

Did you grow up drinking ginger ale when you were sick? There's an actual reason for that, beyond just helping settle an upset stomach. "I love fresh, raw ginger," said Feller, "for some of the antimicrobial properties."

Among ginger's many benefits are its reported ability to help fight infection and ease joint and muscle pain—a common symptom of many illnesses.

3. Garlic

Yes, that ingredient that seems to permeate global cuisine is also a popular one on the lists of immune supporting foods. For Feller, it comes from her roots—and pairs with another of her favorite foods for immunity. "I don't know if it's because I'm from the Caribbean," she said, "that like my grandmother would make these teas with like garlic and ginger, and I just thought it was fantastic."

Wondering if there's more you can do to support your immune system? Learn what it really means to "boost" your immunity, consider trying some acupressure points to support the system, and try these three tips to stay healthy from an infectious disease specialist.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet

Sarah Regan
5 Clever Ways To Get More Protein-Packed Pistachios In Your Diet
Functional Food

Carotenoids Are Key For Glowing Skin — Here's What Foods Have Them

Sarah Regan
Carotenoids Are Key For Glowing Skin — Here's What Foods Have Them
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Integrative Health

These Personality Traits Might Protect Your Brain From Alzheimer's

Abby Moore
These Personality Traits Might Protect Your Brain From Alzheimer's
Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About COVID-19, From A Holistic Child Psychologist

Abby Moore
How To Talk To Your Kids About COVID-19, From A Holistic Child Psychologist
Mental Health

Heavy Stress Can Decrease Life Expectancy By More Than 2 Years

Abby Moore
Heavy Stress Can Decrease Life Expectancy By More Than 2 Years
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Is The Second Deadliest Cancer & It’s Also Very Preventable

Abby Moore
This Is The Second Deadliest Cancer & It’s Also Very Preventable
Routines

A 10-Minute Sleep Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye

Lisa Sanfilippo, M.Sc., RYT
A 10-Minute Sleep Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye
Mental Health

20 Minutes Less Of This Can Make You Healthier & Happier, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
20 Minutes Less Of This Can Make You Healthier & Happier, Study Finds
Travel

Bookmark This: 6 Nausea-Relieving Pressure Points For Motion Sickness

Kaita Mrazek, RYT-200 & Bonnie Crotzer, RYT-200
Bookmark This: 6 Nausea-Relieving Pressure Points For Motion Sickness
Personal Growth

A Brain Surgeon's 3 Tips To Reach Peak Performance Under Pressure

Mark McLaughlin, M.D.
A Brain Surgeon's 3 Tips To Reach Peak Performance Under Pressure
Integrative Health

3 Ayurveda-Based Sleep Personalities & How To Improve It, From An MD

Sarah Regan
3 Ayurveda-Based Sleep Personalities & How To Improve It, From An MD
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-foods-this-rd-loves-for-supporting-immunity

Your article and new folder have been saved!