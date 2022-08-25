Mold has quite the sinister reputation, which makes sense given the fact that it loves to hide in dark, secluded areas. And according to mold remediation expert Michael Rubino, author of The Mold Medic: An Expert’s Guide on Mold Removal, a little bit of mold may be inevitable at some point. After all, “Mold can grow in as little as 24 to 48 hours,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, and it can crop up in unexpected places. Take front-loading washing machines, for example: These typically have a rubber gasket around the door to create an airtight seal, which creates the perfect humid environment for any lingering moisture.

If you were shocked by that nugget of knowledge (we were, too), you may want to keep scrolling. Below, Rubino shares four more sneaky yet common hotspots for mold.