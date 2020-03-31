 Skip to content

Could There Be Mold In Your Coffee? A Cardiologist Explains

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Cardiologist By Joel Kahn, M.D.
Dr. Kahn is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity. He is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Michigan School of Medicine and is a professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine.
Coffee drinking is an integral part of our culture, with more coffee consumed in the U.S. than any other country. While there is existing scientific literature on coffee's health benefits (although, you should always have a balanced amount of caffeine, which looks different for everybody), one question remains unanswered: Could there be molds in our coffee?

Here, we break down the science.

Here's the thing about coffee: It may contain a specific toxin from a fungi called ochratoxin A.

Ochratoxin A is a type of mycotoxin (meaning, a toxic chemical product produced by fungi), but the affects it can have on humans remain contested. However, varying levels of this fungi could explain why some people may feel totally fine after drinking coffee, while others can experience negative effects. Also, perhaps this is why some studies show benefits and others show harm from coffee, based on varying levels of the mold.

Here are six important facts about this type of mold in coffee:

  1. Ochratoxin A is produced by two fungi and can be found in foodstuffs, including coffee. It's described in scientific literature as a neurotoxic, immunosuppressive, genotoxic, carcinogenic, and a teratogenic topical polluter of human foods. Well, that doesn't sound so tasty, does it?
  2. Ochratoxin A can damage kidneys in all mammals, acutely and over the long haul. However, much more research is needed before we can make the same correlation in humans.
  3. The EU established a limit on the amount of ochratoxin A permitted in foodstuffs, but there is no limit in the United States. That said, there's some concern that contaminated beans can be preferentially shipped to the U.S. and end up in our grocery stores at lower price-points.
  4. Roasting coffee beans may destroy ochratoxin A, but it may depend on the type of roasting and particle size.
  5. The safest way to avoid ochratoxin A is to make sure you're buying coffee beans that are properly stored. However, there is currently no labeling to know if this occurs when you're buying your beans at the grocery store.
  6. There are no routine measures of ochratoxin levels in coffee purchased in the US, but many artisanal coffee shops indicate there is no ochratoxin A in their coffee, particularly organic producers.
What does all this mean? Is this much ado about nothing? Or something?

It's important to note that while high levels of mycotoxins like ochratoxin can lead to negative health effects, a bunch of other foods can also contain these tiny toxins—the hard truth is that we're probably already consuming them in small amounts.

That said, ochratoxin A might not be as great of a health risk as the amount of sugar people might add to their coffee. Like so many aspects of our food chain, there is incomplete information. That said, I wouldn't sound the alarm yet, but I you might want to start being a coffee snob, or a qualitarian.

Until we have more data, I will continue to drink coffee, despite it's potential ochratoxin content. The bottom line: It's always best to ask questions and do your research about the food you put into your body, and coffee is no exception.

