It's important to note that while high levels of mycotoxins like ochratoxin can lead to negative health effects, a bunch of other foods can also contain these tiny toxins—the hard truth is that we're probably already consuming them in small amounts.

That said, ochratoxin A might not be as great of a health risk as the amount of sugar people might add to their coffee. Like so many aspects of our food chain, there is incomplete information. That said, I wouldn't sound the alarm yet, but I you might want to start being a coffee snob, or a qualitarian.

Until we have more data, I will continue to drink coffee, despite it's potential ochratoxin content. The bottom line: It's always best to ask questions and do your research about the food you put into your body, and coffee is no exception.