Admit it: as a society, we’re completely dependent on coffee—and many of us aren’t aware how the biochemical effects of this powerful substance might affect our hormones. And as a hormone expert for women, I've avoided coffee for years and recommend the same to my clients.

Yes, research shows there may be some benefits to drinking coffee. But I believe that the risks for women with active hormone issues—like PMS, PCOS, fibroids, endometriosis, and difficulty becoming pregnant—not only outweigh any benefits but could also exacerbate these conditions.

Here are a few other reasons you may want to consider quitting coffee: