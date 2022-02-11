The Best Way To Keep Mold Out Of Your Bathroom—With Or Without An Exhaust Fan

With all the shower running, toilet flushing, and faucet turning happening in our bathrooms, the air in there is constantly being flooded with water particles. And unfortunately, more moisture means more opportunities for mold to sneak in and start growing in our safe-havens.

All it takes is 24 to 48 hours for a mold spore to put down roots and spread, releasing more spores into your air in the process. Some species also release microscopic particles called mycotoxins when they feel threatened, which is a double whammy for the indoor air quality and your health. That’s why it’s important to maintain good airflow in the bathroom at all times. This requires actively replacing its moisture-filled air with drier air from outside of the water-prone room. Less moisture means fewer opportunities for mold to start growing and spreading.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends keeping indoor humidity levels between 30 and 50 percent to prevent mold, so keep that in mind for your target level. How you go about achieving this percentage will depend on whether your bathroom has an exhaust fan and/ or window.

Here are some top tips for maintaining good airflow in your bathroom after bathing, no matter your setup.