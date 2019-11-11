Ah, coffee. The focal point of many a morning ritual, our cups of joe come paired with some notable health benefits—from burning fat to fighting cognitive decline. While not everyone can stomach coffee, those who can will be pleased to know that recent research suggests most people can enjoy five cups a day (and some up to 25 cups!) before the habit starts to compromise heart health.

If you're an avid sipper, chances are your coffee maker takes a beating. According to Becky Rapinchuk, natural cleaning expert and author of Clean Mama's Guide to a Healthy Home, you might want to start scrubbing your machine out more often—since it can easily grow mold and mildew. Thankfully, it's a pretty hands-off cleaning project though it can be time-consuming. All you'll need to get started is some cold water, white vinegar (aka the acidic superstar of the nontoxic cleaning scene), and patience. Here is Rapinchuk's step-by-step guide to cleaning up your machine, whether you use a Keurig or drip maker.